RNC Capital Management LLC Takes $59.54 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 672,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,540,000. AbbVie makes up about 3.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,337,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,852,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

