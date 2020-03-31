Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RBS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of RBS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 105,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.1296 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 908.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

