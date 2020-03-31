Sailer Financial LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.97.

MSFT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.18. 38,220,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,217.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

