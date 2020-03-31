Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $18.80. 42,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,686,000 after buying an additional 1,230,340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $32,724,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.