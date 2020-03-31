Sofos Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sofos Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Stericycle by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Stericycle by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,815,000.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 283,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,341. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

