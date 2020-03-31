Sofos Investments Inc. Has $88,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sofos Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

AVGO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.45. The company had a trading volume of 228,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.69. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

