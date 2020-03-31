Sofos Investments Inc. Has $88,000 Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Sofos Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

AVGO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.45. The company had a trading volume of 228,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.69. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit