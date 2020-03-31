Sofos Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 268.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in Progressive by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Loews Corp purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $22,762,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. 243,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

