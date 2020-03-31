Sofos Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Sofos Investments Inc. reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after buying an additional 940,600 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,692,565. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

