Sofos Investments Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sofos Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

PG traded down $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. 6,327,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

