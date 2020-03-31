Sofos Investments Inc. Sells 208 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sofos Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,462,000 after purchasing an additional 125,621 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.59. 2,426,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,263,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

