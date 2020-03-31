Sofos Investments Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sofos Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $14.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,161.60. 1,094,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,315.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,319.34. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock worth $308,095,655. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

