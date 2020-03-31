Sofos Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sofos Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 326,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,265. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

