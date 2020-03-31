Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,953 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 34,612 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

