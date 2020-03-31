Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 11,394 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Davita worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Davita by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after buying an additional 544,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Davita by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Davita by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 8.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

DVA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.