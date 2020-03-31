Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 691 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE IT traded down $5.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.97. 1,016,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

