Stellar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.9% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Shares of T traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. 41,624,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,552,884. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

