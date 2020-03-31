Stellar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 318,519 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 337,614 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,110,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,936,312. The company has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

