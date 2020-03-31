Stellar Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $513,683,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

BABA stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.27. 12,241,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,299,510. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

