Stellar Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stellar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.3% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 163,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of PG traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,567,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.