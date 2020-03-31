Stellar Capital Management LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.5% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $9.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.01. 21,606,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average is $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.