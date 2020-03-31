Stellar Capital Management LLC Purchases 280 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Stellar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stellar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,716,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average is $154.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

