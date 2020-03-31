Stemline Therapeutics’ (STML) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STML. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STML traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.74% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David Gionco sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $158,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock worth $815,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

