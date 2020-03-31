Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $45,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 41,522,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,293,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

