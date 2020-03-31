Stephenson National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 632 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.18. 38,220,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.09. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

