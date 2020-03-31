Stephenson National Bank & Trust Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,974,000. Fairfield University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield University now owns 181,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,022. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

