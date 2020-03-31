StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SVI. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.05.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of CVE SVI traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.89. 20,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.50. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.