Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.60 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.75 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.00 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.