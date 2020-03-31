Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLF. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.33.

SLF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 79,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

