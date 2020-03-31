Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.28. 900,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.12. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.08.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit