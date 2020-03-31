Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.28. 900,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.12. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.08.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

