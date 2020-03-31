Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,499,000. Cigna comprises approximately 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $16.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.26. 3,670,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,500. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

