Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $30.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.78.

SHOO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,122. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

