TFG Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,664 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,664 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.72. 2,343,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478,770. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

