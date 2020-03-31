TFG Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 838 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $18.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,165.30. 1,420,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,313.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.13.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

