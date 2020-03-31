TFG Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 24,465 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Dominion Energy comprises 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,211,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,658,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 103,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,548,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

