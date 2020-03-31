TFG Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 30,168 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $676,751,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,511. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.