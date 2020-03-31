TFG Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 7,354 Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.93. 134,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average of $186.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

