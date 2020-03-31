TFG Advisers LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nike by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $307,516,000 after buying an additional 1,001,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.10. 660,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,416 shares of company stock worth $26,011,454. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

