TFG Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

NYSE VZ traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,952,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,153,882. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.