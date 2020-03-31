TFG Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

NEE stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.02. 2,145,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.86. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

