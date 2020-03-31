TFG Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

Shares of PG stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,761,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.65. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

