TFG Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,934 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $12.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,976.07. 2,887,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $977.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,955.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,845.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

