TFG Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 63,768 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 15.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 25,806,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,552,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

