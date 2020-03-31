TFG Advisers LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,365,154. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.39. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

