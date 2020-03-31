TFG Advisers LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Southern makes up about 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.08. 3,002,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,085,126. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

