TFG Advisers LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.2% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $1,227,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.92. The company had a trading volume of 442,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.