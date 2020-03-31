TFG Advisers LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Visa accounts for 1.2% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.74. 1,070,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,083,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $317.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,589. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

