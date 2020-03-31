TheStreet Lowers MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIXT. First Analysis lowered MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,996. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $188.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 229,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

