TheStreet Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.23.

OneMain stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. 190,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $392,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

