TheStreet Lowers SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SPAR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

SGRP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.64. 16,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,740. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPAR Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

