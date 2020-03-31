Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NYSE:THO opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

